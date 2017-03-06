9 Times Emma Watson Lived And Breathed Feminism

Emma Watson sparked fierce debate around feminism after starring in a photo shoot for Vanity Fair with the underside of her breasts exposed.

The UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, who launched the #HeForShe movement calling on men to join women in the fight for gender equality and whose break-out role was sassy and smart Hermione Grainger in Harry Potter, was criticised for so-called feminist double standards.

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer led the charge, tweeting: “Feminism, feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my tits!” A heated debate ensued, with Watson’s fans and critics going head-to-head around the age-old debate of female nudity and feminism.

Watson defended the photo over the weekend, saying that feminism is all about giving women a ‘choice’. Ever our feminist hero, here are nine moments where she’s proven to be a fierce fighter for gender equality.