Emma Watson took to Instagram once again to prove she’s committed to sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. Yesterday, the actress shared three images on her Instagram account, @the_press_tour, of more eco-friendly ensembles. The account - which has amassed nearly 500,000 followers already - was set up in recent months to champion ethical and sustainable practices within the fashion industry while the actress carries out promotional tours for her new films.

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images Emma Watson attends at BMCC Tribeca PAC on 26 April 2017 in New York City.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, the actress detailed her most recent outfit choice from the world premiere of ‘The Circle’ - starring Tom Hanks - at the Tribeca Film Festival with her followers. “The white Burberry off-the-shoulder gown is crafted from 100% organic silk,” Watson wrote. “It’s created using traditional techniques in an Italian workshop where female artisans, some of whom started as apprentices, represent 80% of the workforce. “Fairtrade gold ear cuff by Ana Khouri, and recycled gold choker by Catbird. Earrings are also made from recycled gold by Monique Pean. “The ‘crisp packet’ clutch bag is made in Italy by Anya Hindmarch. This bag was created with 3D scans of the perfect crisp packet (British Walkers crisps, salt and vinegar flavour!), using over 100 cameras mounted on tripods. “The scanned model was then cast and worked by a second generation minaudière maker in Florence. “Shoes from Manolo Blahnik #30wears.”

The actress also shared details of the Oscar de la Renta outfit she wore for her appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show last month. “The top is created from certified silk (which ensures no harmful substances have been used), paired with classic #30wears black trousers,” the activist wrote. “Both pieces were handmade in New York. “Fairtrade gold ear cuff by Ana Khouri, rings handmade in Stockholm by All Blues, recycled gold star earring made in L.A by Sehti Na - and available at Catbird. “Stud earrings by Pippa Small. Social anthropologist and jeweller Pippa Small works directly with miners, craftspeople and gem traders. “Shoes are Manolo Blahnik #30wears.”

At the first-ever gender-less MTV awards this week, Watson picked up the gender neutral Best Actor award for her performance in Disney’s remake of ‘Beauty And The Beast’, and of course her outfit was sustainable. “The dress is made from organic silk and features hand sewn metal paillettes by Kit Willow,” Watson wrote on Instagram. “All Kitx brand labelling is created from recycled polyester yarn and care labels from organic cotton. “Shoes by Susi Studio made with recycled polyester microsuede (a man-made suede alternative) and earrings are Forevermark by Natalie K - who uses responsibly sourced diamonds.” The actress even sourced beauty products that are cruelty-free and use organic-only ingredients. “Skin prepped with Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence and Evolue Beauty Hydrating Serum, and MV Skincare Rose Soothing and Protective Moisturiser,” Watson wrote. “For makeup: RMS Beauty Un Cover Up is used as foundation with W311 People Realist Setting Powder. Nu Evolution Cosmetics Evolution Bronzer in Portofino and RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in Smile for cheeks. “For eyes: Alima Pure Mineral Makeup Pressed Eyeshadow in Ethereal over the lid and Rituel de Fille Eye Soot in Half Light in crease and lash line, and Fit Glow Beauty for lashes. “Brows are Alima Pure Brow Pencil in Medium and 100 Percent Pure Green Tea Fibre Brow Builder in Medium Brown. “Lips are Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Spice and Kjaer Weis Lipstick in Honor. “All brands are cruelty free and using natural and organic ingredients. “Alima Pure and Kjaer Weis use refillable packaging.”