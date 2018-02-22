Emma Willis took the opportunity to highlight the lack of female presenting talent at last night’s (21 February) Brits, while presenting an award during the show.
Last year, Emma co-hosted the show alongside Dermot O’Leary, filling in for Michael Bublé, who had initially been scheduled to host the show but had to pull out due to his young son’s ill health.
On Wednesday night, Emma and Dermot were reunited once again, this time to present the award for Best British Single, while comedian Jack Whitehall took on presenting duties.
Taking to the stage, Dermot commented: “Yay, they invited us back... just not to host the awards.”
After Emma joked that the situation was “a bit awkward”, Dermot admitted he felt there was “something lacking”, to which she suggested: “Female co-host? Female co-host.”
This year’s Brits was Jack’s first time hosting the annual music event, but we loved his effort, which saw him lampooning everyone from Olly Murs and Ed Sheeran to Ronnie Wood and former S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole.
He also kept his cool through a number of unscripted moments, weaving his way through an awkward interview with Cheryl and Liam Payne and dealing with Damon Albarn’s rather chaotic acceptance speech.
Dua Lipa and Stormzy were the big winners at this year’s Brits, scooping two awards each, with the latter also closing the show with a politically-charged performance that had everyone talking with its references to Theresa May, Grenfell tower, institutionalised racism and the Daily Mail.