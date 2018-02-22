Emma Willis took the opportunity to highlight the lack of female presenting talent at last night’s (21 February) Brits, while presenting an award during the show.

Last year, Emma co-hosted the show alongside Dermot O’Leary, filling in for Michael Bublé, who had initially been scheduled to host the show but had to pull out due to his young son’s ill health.

On Wednesday night, Emma and Dermot were reunited once again, this time to present the award for Best British Single, while comedian Jack Whitehall took on presenting duties.