Emma Willis sure got the crowds going with her bubbly personality during Celebrity Big Brother’s all-female launch, but her outfit also caught some fans’ attention.
Her hot pink MSGM coat may have stolen the show when it went viral online, but its price tag is less fetching.
The good news is that the structured piece with large lapels and faux pockets can be found via Matches Fashion and has recently been reduced in price.
Usually sold for £650, the coat is now on sale for the bargain price of £455... well, it is almost £200 less.
Willis shared her look with her fans on Instagram and captioned the post: “First show tonight... here come the girls! #CBB #WhatYouWearinWillis.”
She seemed pumped to be hosting the all female opening line-up of celebrities, a theme team BB chose in honour of 100 year of women’s suffrage in the UK.
In answer to Willis’ hashtag (‘what you wearing Willis’), fans responded with praise and questions on how they could get her look.
One commented: “Wheres the coat from! Need!” While another gushed about how good the 41-year presenter looked.
“L😍ve that coat Emma it looks fab on you x,” they wrote.