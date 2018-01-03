Emma Willis sure got the crowds going with her bubbly personality during Celebrity Big Brother’s all-female launch, but her outfit also caught some fans’ attention.

Her hot pink MSGM coat may have stolen the show when it went viral online, but its price tag is less fetching.

The good news is that the structured piece with large lapels and faux pockets can be found via Matches Fashion and has recently been reduced in price.

Usually sold for £650, the coat is now on sale for the bargain price of £455... well, it is almost £200 less.