Woman's Candid Secondary Breast Cancer Video Diary Shares Reality Of Living With A Terminal Diagnosis

“Having a cancer diagnosis can be tough at times. And lonely... You almost grieve for the life you had yet it’s so hard to look forward as the future is so uncertain.”

Emma Young is 39. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 aged just 34. Five days later she was told the cancer had spread to her bones and is now living with secondary (metastatic) cancer, which is incurable.

The single mother-of-three has filmed a video diary, shared exclusively with HuffPost UK, to raise awareness of the reality of living with secondary breast cancer.