Emmanuel Macron’s centrist campaign has said it was the victim of a “massive and co-ordinated” hacking attack, as France prepares to choose its next president on Sunday.

Macron, who founded his En Marche! movement only last year, will duel with the far-right’s Marine Le Pen for the keys to the Elysee Palace.

In a statement late on Friday, En Marche! said it was hacked a few weeks ago, and that the leaked documents had been mixed with false ones to “seed doubt and disinformation” and destabilise Sunday’s vote, the Press Association reported.

The online pirate attack led to the leak of campaign emails and financial documents, Macron’s team said.

Responding to the news, WikiLeaks tweeted that the leak contained “many tens of thousands” of emails, photos and attachments dated up to April 24.

But it said that it had come “too late” to affect the election results.

The candidates stopped campaigning at midnight on Friday to give voters a day of reflection before the poll, which has already seen the two parties that have dominated post-war politics cast aside by voters.