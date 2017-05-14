Emmanuel Macron Inaugurated As France’s New President

Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated as France’s new president, immediately launching into his mission to shake up French politics, world economics and the European Union. The 39-year-old has become the youngest president in the country’s history after beating his far-right contended Marine Le Pen earlier this month. He is the first French president who does not originate from the country’s two mainstream parties.

Francois Lenoir / Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron waves from his car on the Champs Elysees avenue after the handover ceremony in Paris, France.

After Macron was formally declared president at the Elysee Palace in Paris, 21 cannon shots were fired from across the Seine River at the Invalides monument, where Napoleon is entombed. Before the ceremony, Macron met for an hour with his predecessor, Francois Hollande. In a visibly moving moment for both, Macron accompanied Hollande to his car, shaking hands and applauding him along with the employees of the French presidency who had gathered in the palace’s courtyard.

POOL New / Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The two men had known each other well. Macron was Hollande’s former adviser, then his economy minister from 2014 to 2016, when Macron quit the Socialist government to launch his own independent presidential bid. In his inauguration speech Sunday, Macron said he will do everything necessary to fight terrorism and authoritarianism and to resolve the world’s migration crisis. He also listed “the excesses of capitalism in the world” and climate change among his future challenges. “We will take all our responsibilities to provide, every time it’s needed, a relevant response to big contemporary crises,” he said, the Associated Press reports.

POOL New / Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.