Emmanuel Macron's Victory Over Marine Le Pen Prompts Wave Of Relief From UK

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said:

“I would like to congratulate Emmanuel Macron on his election as France’s new President. This is not just a victory for France, but a victory for Britain and the liberal values we hold dear.

“A National Front win would have posed a grave threat to our national interest.

“Emmanuel Macron has kept the wolves from our door, but we must never be complacent in the fight against racism, fascism and the far-right.

“The liberal values of tolerance, openness and free trade that triumphed in France today can triumph in Britain too.

“Together we can change Britain’s future, stand up to Theresa May’s hard Brexit agenda and keep our country open, tolerant and united.”