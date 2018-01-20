Emmanuel Macron Calls Brexit Referendum A 'Mistake'

He said: “It’s a mistake when you just ask ‘yes’ or ‘no’, when you don’t ask people how to improve the situation and explain how to improve it.”

In the interview with Andrew Marr, the French President said he respected the vote in the Brexit referendum but regretted it.

Emmanuel Macron has said he would “love” if Britain returned to the EU, adding the Brexit referendum was a “mistake”.

During the interview, to be broadcast on Sunday, Marr asked if Brexit was inevitable.

Macron said: “I mean, it’s on your own. It depends on you. I mean, I do respect this vote, I do regret this vote, and I would love to welcome you again.”

He added the arguments made for Remain during the referendum were “too much favourable just for the City and less favourable for the rest of the country”.

Macron also said Britain could have a “special” deal with the EU after Brexit but said the UK could not have full access to the Single Market without signing up to its preconditions, such as paying into the EU budget, accepting freedom of movement and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

“There should be no cherry-picking in the single market because that’s a dismantling of the single market,” Macron told Marr.

“As soon as you decide not to join the preconditions, it’s not a full access.”

British politicians including Jeremy Corbyn have called for the UK to retain “full access” to the Single Market, which Theresa May’s Government is committed to leaving.