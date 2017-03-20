Ofcom has ruled they will not be investigating complaints made about a recent episode of ‘Emmerdale’, which saw Aaron Dingle subjected to homophobic, violent abuse.

A total of 269 viewers contacted with the broadcasting watchdog about the episode, which aired on Monday 6 March, but they have decided that while it did include “strong and violent themes”, it did not breach any guidelines.

The episode in particular saw Aaron beaten by a gang of thugs, with ringleader Jason hurling homophobic insults at him.