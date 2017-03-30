Emmerdale's Adam Thomas Addresses Rumours He's Quitting The Show

Adam Thomas has spoken out over rumours he’s decided to leave ‘Emmerdale’ after eight years in the role of Adam Barton.
Following his success in ‘I’m A Celebrity’ last year, in which he made it all the way to the final and finished in third place, it was claimed on Thursday (30 March) that Adam would be bidding farewell to the Dales, to pursue his dream of hosting his own TV show.
However, Adam appears to have poured water on the reports, insisting his fans shouldn’t “believe everything they read”:
Addressing the “TV show” aspect of the rumours, he then joked:
An insider had previously told The Sun: “Adam’s had a great time but he’s spent eight years in the Dales and thinks the time is right.
“It’s a headache for bosses as he’s a recognisable face, especially after ‘I’m A Celebrity’.”
A spokesperson for ‘Emmerdale’ told The Huffington Post UK: “We never comment on speculation or future storylines.”
The rumours of Adam’s departure came after a number of the ITV soap’s high-profile names have stepped down in recent times.
Last month, Gemma Atkinson was rumoured to be leaving to pursue a career in Bollywood, though she later insisted that she would only be taking a break, while long-serving star Kelvin Fletcher left the soap in the summer of 2016, to focus on his career as a racing driver.
Meanwhile, ‘Emmerdale’ bosses have confirmed that John Middleton’s character, Ashley Thomas, will die next week, following what has been a long battle with dementia.
Prior to his appearances in ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘I’m A Celebrity’, Adam was best known for his role as pupil Donte Charles in ‘Waterloo Road’, which he starred in for three years.