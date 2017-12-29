Ex-‘Emmerdale’ star Adam Thomas appears to have taken a swipe at the soap on Twitter. Viewers recently saw his character, Adam Barton, imprisoned, after taking the blame for the killing Emma Barton and this week’s episodes mark his last few appearances.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Adam Thomas

But it seems the actor isn’t too distraught at his time in the Dales being over, as when one fan on Twitter asked him what the best thing about ‘Emmerdale’ was, he replied with: “Leaving.”

When another Twitter lamented that they hadn’t seen enough of Adam, the actor wasted no time in sending another cheeky response. “Can I just say how gutted I am that even in your last week, emmerdale aren’t giving you the air time you deserve,” the fan write [sic]. “You are an extremely talented actor and I wish you all the best for the future.” Adam replied: “I’m used to it. But thanks anyway... just to be part of the show is good enough for me.”

I'm used to it 😂😂😂 but thanks anyway... just to be part of that show is good enough for me 😊 https://t.co/m1DjDCRNbf — adam thomas (@adamthomas21) December 28, 2017

The actor confirmed his plans to leave the ITV soap way back in July, with a statement that read: “I’ve had an amazing eight years working on ‘Emmerdale’ and I’ve loved every minute of it. “It was a really tough decision to take to leave but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles. “I’d like to thank everyone at ‘Emmerdale’ for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too.”