‘Emmerdale’ boss Iain MacLeod has spoken out about the fan backlash the show faced over the depiction of bisexuality in one storyline earlier this year.

Back in March, viewers voiced their disdain for a plot which saw Robert Sugden cheating on his husband Aaron Dingle while he was in prison, with former flame Rebecca White.

In the wake of the plot twist, some viewers voiced the opinion that having a bisexual character cheat with someone of a different gender to their spouse played up to negative stereotypes about bisexuality, which has now been addressed by the soap’s executive producer.