‘Emmerdale’ fans have been given an early Christmas present, in the form of details about what to expect from this year’s festive special.
The episode was previously teased by soap boss Iain MacLeod back in September, but the full plans have now been unveiled - and Robron fans won’t be dissapointed.
In a move away from traditional storytelling, the Christmas Day episode will be a standalone one, with a storyline that Iain describes teases as ”‘Groundhog Day’ meets ‘A Christmas Carol’ with a little nod to the film ‘Don’t Look Now’ thrown in”.
The show will see Robert Sugden wake up multiple times on Christmas morning, facing a different reality each time.
“Why can’t he escape from this perpetual nightmare?” bosses have teased. “And how will his estrangement from the real love of his life, Aaron, played by Danny Miller, manifest itself?”
Explaining the reasoning behind the plans, Iain said: “It’s been amazing to produce as we’re constantly thinking of ways to push the boundaries of storytelling and keep ‘Emmerdale’ fresh and our loyal viewers on their toes.
“Apart from the scary aspect to Robert’s situation, the episode is also heartfelt and hilarious in parts,” Iain continued. “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a healthy dose of the Dingles and a comedy cameo which we hope will please our viewers.
“Watch out for the ghost of Christmas Future as you might recognise them!”
Elsewhere in Soapland, ‘EastEnders’ have big plans for the festive season with Max Branning taking centre stage as his world comes crashing down around him.
In ‘Coronation Street’, the residents of Weatherfield will welcome back a much-loved familiar face.
