‘Emmerdale’ fans have been given an early Christmas present, in the form of details about what to expect from this year’s festive special.



The episode was previously teased by soap boss Iain MacLeod back in September, but the full plans have now been unveiled - and Robron fans won’t be dissapointed.

In a move away from traditional storytelling, the Christmas Day episode will be a standalone one, with a storyline that Iain describes teases as ”‘Groundhog Day’ meets ‘A Christmas Carol’ with a little nod to the film ‘Don’t Look Now’ thrown in”.