All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/02/2018 09:36 GMT

    'Emmerdale' Star Danny Miller Urges Twitter To Combat Homophobic Abuse

    'Sort. Your. S***. Out!!'

    ‘Emmerdale’ actor Danny Miller has called for Twitter to do more to combat homophobic abuse.

    Danny plays Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap, whose on-off relationship with Rob Sugden has dominated the show in recent years.

    But while his character has been a hit with fans, he revealed on Friday (23 February) that the role has also repeatedly led him to be the subject of online abuse.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Danny Miller

    After sharing a screengrab from Twitter, who claimed that a tweet he’d received calling him a “faggot” didn’t violate “the Twitter Rules against abusive behaviour”, he urged the social media site to “sort [their] shit”.

    Danny fumed: “This is my SIXTEENTH complaint about the same dead leg with a different account.. Won’t be on here much longer I can tell you that. Sort. Your. Shit. Out!!”

    He even went as far as saying that the abuse was forcing him to consider leaving Twitter altogether.

    Since Danny’s post, a spokesperson for Twitter has confirmed to the BBC that the user in question’s account was no longer live.

    Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ‘Emmerdale’ has also backed the actor, stating: “We find any form of abuse totally unacceptable and abhorrent.”

    His soap husband, Ryan Hawley, has also spoken about receiving homophobic abuse over their characters’ ‘Emmerdale’ romance, telling Metro in 2016: Unfortunately there was an incident where there were a few people who were a bit kind of homophobic towards me. I’m not gay in real life so it wasn’t really an attack on me as a person but it was quite upsetting that people felt that way.

    “It was extremely disappointing. I don’t really want to dwell on it because I don’t want to dwell on negativity and that’s really what it is.”

    READ MORE:

    Real Life Soap Scandals
    MORE:uktv uk soapsemmerdaleDanny Miller

    Conversations