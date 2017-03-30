‘Emmerdale’ has been lauded by viewers, following an emotional scene which saw Faith Dingle baring her mastectomy scars in the mirror. In Wednesday’s (29 March) episode, Faith - who returned to the Dales after a 13-year absence - was seen trying all she could to repair her broken relationship with her daughter, Chas.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Faith and Chas have it out

After they both laid their cards on the table in an emotional heart to heart, it seemed that mother and daughter might finally have been able to leave the past behind them. However, Chas was left upset when Faith refused her offer of a hug, though viewers only found out why she was reluctant at the end of the episode, when Sally Dexter’s character broke down as it was revealed to viewers for the first time that she’d undergone a double mastectomy prior to her return.

ITV Faith Dingle, played by Sally Dexter

The emotional scene got was applauded by viewers, who branded the moment Sally took off her bra and revealed her scars in the mirror both “powerful” and “heartbreaking”.

Actually said 'oh my goodness!' out loud at that powerful final scene in @emmerdale tonight. Very well played. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Bravo Sally Dexter 😥 — Suzy Bennett (@FunnySuzyB) March 29, 2017

emotional emmerdale with real life situations that's why its my fav soap done so perfectly so moving in pieces why do ridiculous stroylines. — Jade💙♡ (@jadehar21) March 29, 2017

@emmerdale what brave & powerful final scene #mastectomy #breastcancer I'm sure it will get a lot of people talking — Kerry Ferguson (@KerryFerguson24) March 29, 2017

@emmerdale yes that was a shock. #lotsofbraveladies#beenthroughthat. — dawn rankin (@dawn_rankin) March 30, 2017

@emmerdale amazing acting by all involved..heartbreaking stuff. Still have red eyes from crying. Gonna really miss @lucyparge love her actng — sharron hubbard (@swanfilter) March 29, 2017

How beautiful and emotional were the performances of Lucy Pargeter and Sally Dexter? #Emmerdale — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) March 29, 2017

@emmerdale blown away by tonight's episode very powerful and such fantastic acting congratulations to all involved in tonight's storylines — Alison (@missalimac1964) March 29, 2017

Tonight's emmerdale was moving, Faith broke my heart #emmerdale — Moira Barton💗❤💝 (@Moira_BartonED) March 29, 2017

Actress Sally Dexter said of the scenes, which were filmed using a body double: “I am delighted we are covering this story. It shows the many people who are dealing with this situation that they are not alone, they need not be ashamed, and that more and more women live and thrive with this condition.” As if things weren’t already emotional enough in ‘Emmerdale’, they won’t be letting up anytime soon, with bosses confirming that Ashley Thomas’s death scene will air next week. The character - portrayed by John Middleton - has been at the centre of a hard-hitting dementia storyline for more than a year now, and in that time, fans of ‘Emmerdale’ have heaped praise on the show for the sensitive way in which they’ve tackled the tricky subject.