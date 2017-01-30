Emmerdale’s Natalie J Robb Reveals She Once Lived In Her Car

Natalie J Robb might be a successful ‘Emmerdale’ actress nowadays, but things in her life haven’t always been easy, as she’s now revealed.
The stars plays Moira Barton in the ITV soap, and she’s now explained that she found things quite tough at the start of her career, initially even living in her car when she first moved to London.
Speaking to the Sunday Post, she explains: “I was OK, but I lived in my car for a couple of weeks when I first came down.
“I was due to stay with my cousin but he had another lodger meaning I couldn’t stay straight away so I just slept in my car.
“I didn’t mind – I just thought it was all part of the experience.”
Natalie - who narrowly missed out on a National Television Award last week - has starred in ‘Emmerdale’ since 2009, but her career began over a decade before.
Her first TV credit is for a 1992 episode of ‘Taggart’ and she later landed regular roles in ‘London’s Burning’, ‘Dream Team’ and ‘Doctors’, before popping up in ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Waterloo Road’.
She’s been a huge hit with ‘Emmerdale’ fans thanks to a number of superb storylines, which have seen her character deal with everything from marrying Cain Dingle to suffering numerous, heart-breaking losses.
