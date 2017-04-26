Ofcom has received a number of complaints from ‘Emmerdale’ fans, following a rape scene which aired earlier this week.

On Monday night, soap viewers were divided over a scene which saw Rhona Goskirk sexually assaulted by her new husband Pierce Harris, on their wedding day.

While the moment was an understandably difficult watch, many viewers took to Twitter at the time to praise the soap for tackling the topic of marital rape, though others admitted to finding it “distressing”, particularly given the soap’s early timeslot.

Some in the latter camp have now complained to Ofcom, with 62 people (at the time of publication) voicing their concerns that the scene violated the media regulator’s code of conduct, as reported by The Sun.