‘Emmerdale’ divided viewers on Monday (24 April) night, when scenes showing Rhona Goskirk being raped on her wedding day were aired.

The much-discussed episode saw Rhona and Pierce Harris tie the knot, but when they returned to their home for some time to themselves after the ceremony, the mood soon changed and the events culminated in Pierce attacking his new wife.

An argument first developed when he revealed that he’d put in a offer in on a new home and veterinary practice away from the village, leading Rhona to accuse him of “being stuck in the 1950s”.