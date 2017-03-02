‘Emmerdale’ bosses have been forced to speak out, amid fans’ dissatisfaction with the reports that beloved couple Robron will be hit by an infidelity in the coming weeks.

Last month, fans rejoiced as Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle finally tied the knot, after a few bumps in the road, but it was short-lived marital bliss, as the latter was hauled into prison shortly afterwards.

Soap devotees were then shocked to read spoilers in soap magazines that Robert would be making a move on ex-girlfriend Rebecca White in a future episode, while his husband is still in jail.