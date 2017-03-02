‘Emmerdale’ bosses have been forced to speak out, amid fans’ dissatisfaction with the reports that beloved couple Robron will be hit by an infidelity in the coming weeks.
Last month, fans rejoiced as Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle finally tied the knot, after a few bumps in the road, but it was short-lived marital bliss, as the latter was hauled into prison shortly afterwards.
Soap devotees were then shocked to read spoilers in soap magazines that Robert would be making a move on ex-girlfriend Rebecca White in a future episode, while his husband is still in jail.
With many fans threatening to switch off from the show should their favourite couple be driven apart by cheating so early into their marriage, ‘Emmerdale’ has now posted a short statement on Twitter.
Addressing fans, they wrote: “RE: #Robron storyline - the course of true love never did run smooth. Stick with us, there’s more to come [sic]”
When one disgruntled viewer questioned why writers “couldn’t just let [Aaron and Rob] be happy”, the soap responded: “Who said we wont? There’s still more to come, keep watching.”
So far, Aaron is having a tough time while incarcerated, and has been the subject of homophobic bullying from his fellow inmates in recent episodes, a story arc which has been praised by LGBT organisation, Stonewall.
Things then looked set to take an even darker turn, when spoiler photos revealed his cellmate offered him illegal drugs to try and cope with life in prison.
