But while the character making a rude arrival may be new, eagle-eyed viewers may have recognised the actress, as she’s appeared in the soap before.

Emmerdale ’s Robron wedding was cruelly brought to a halt on Monday (20 February) night, when a mystery woman burst in and accused Faith Dingle of murder .

Zoe Lambert plays Eileen, the wedding crasher, and she previously spent two years in the Dales, appearing between 2003 and 2005.

During that time she played lawyer Rachel Whatmore, who was involved in a storyline with the Tate family, who resided in Home Farm at the time.

There’s no word yet on how long Eileen will be in the village for, but her arrival and subsequent claim that “black widow” Faith murdered her husband will obviously raise a lot of questions.

It wasn’t just about the wedding during Monday’s episode, as David Metcalfe - who was recently given the all-clear following treatment for testicular cancer - made a revelation, telling Tracy that he’d found another lump.

Tonight’s (21 February) episode will see Robron attempt to get their nuptials back on track, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll manage to say their vows before Aaron Dingle’s prison sentencing on Thursday (23 February).

