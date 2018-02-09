‘Emmerdale’ has attracted over 200 Ofcom complaints, after airing a controversial acid attack storyline. The ITV soap split fans right down the middle after Ross Barton became a victim of a horrific attack during Thursday’s (8 February) episode. A spokesperson for broadcasting regulator Ofcom confirmed to HuffPost UK they had received 228 complaints in just over 12 hours.

ITV Ross Barton was the victim of an acid attack

They will now have to assess the complaints before deciding whether to investigate. The divisive plot saw Ross - played by Michael Parr - left writhing in pain after Debbie Dingle’s plan to get revenge on the conniving Joe Tate went wrong. Debbie had paid Simon to “mess up” Joe, but there was a case of mistaken identity when he ended up throwing acid in Ross’s face. Some viewers slammed the show as “irresponsible” on Twitter for airing the attack before the 9pm watershed, after the episode went out at 7pm.

Seriously cannot believe Emmerdale just did that tbh. Feels a bit too ‘soon’ for an acid attack in a 7pm soap. — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 8, 2018

Is it just me or does anyone else think an acid attack shouldn't be shown on emmerdale? #Emmerdale — Tyler Sandalls (@SandallsTyler) February 8, 2018

#Emmerdale awful of you to film the acid attack. What's the world coming to when you are showing this type of material - before 7.30pm. You do know some people tend to copy things they see on TV. Producers, remember people see, people copy. Everything what's wrong with society. — John Clayton (@PinnaclePrac) February 8, 2018

This might sound like I'm a soap Saddo but sat here at my pals with his Mrs watching "Emmerdale"

What the hell were the script writers thinking with a scene showing an Acid attack on a guy and whats even worse its well before the 9.00pm watershed.

What utter stupidity🤤🤤🤤👎👎👎 — Rob Mason (@FrogManRob) February 8, 2018

I'm appalled to know the acid attack on Ross was shown before the 9pm watershed. #Emmerdale — Lorna Thomas (@LornaTh79645414) February 8, 2018

Totally irresponsible of #emmerdale @ITV to show an acid attack. Why give it air time? We know it goes on and we need to do all we can to stop it. There are many impressionable people out there #unbelievable — Liz H (@Manxmaid1) February 8, 2018

However, many people praised the soap for raising awareness of an issue that is currently on the rise, with many also responding to accusations it was irresponsible to air the scenes:

Such an important storyline for #emmerdale to show, raises awareness for acid attack victims. It’s a reality for some people that could happen to anyone. Well done Emmerdale for tackling it and raising awareness of the devastating consequences an attack like this has on someone — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 8, 2018

To everyone complaining about the watershed: do you complain about shootings, or murders or physical violence or even verbal violence? This SL has the potential to raise awareness and highlight the growing issue of acid attacks in the UK. #Emmerdale — Jess (@iamjess7) February 8, 2018

the fact that emmerdale spoke to so many acid attack victims and they supported this storyline tells you everything! the general audience can piss off bc frankly their opinion is beyond irrelevant in comparison. — dani (@jaredshawley) February 8, 2018

I think people's reactions to the acid attack in #Emmerdale tonight just proves a huge point about how we view these things. As much as you don't want to see it, sadly, it happens, & I think it's good that they've addressed it & are bringing attention to a growing violence trend. — Leah 🥂 (@leahjadethomas1) February 8, 2018

Kudos to #Emmerdale for raising the acid attack subject. A hard hitting topic that is at the forefront of modern society. Awareness should be raised on the soap platform. Story lines like this are why emmerdale is in a league of its own. — Harry (@irelandharry7) February 8, 2018

the GA complaining is the reason emmerdale dont do issue sls & we’re stuck with the same cheating, affairs, & baby plots acid attacks are something very relevant to society right now & im glad emmerdale thought outside of the box & decided to raise awareness — B (@holydingles) February 8, 2018

Others shared concerns about the lasting impact of the plot going forwards:

I don’t know about anyone else but I’m more interested/concerned with how #Emmerdale move forward with this Ross acid attack SL. They can’t half ass this and have a miracle recovery. But I just don’t see them doing hours of make up day in/day out for the long haul! — Brokenspell (@brokenspell77) February 8, 2018

If emmerdale have to use acid attacks as a storyline,I hope they give it the sensitivity it deserves #Emmerdale — 🐦 rachey77 🐦 (@Cooper1Racheal) February 8, 2018

When contacted by HuffPost UK, an ‘Emmerdale’ spokesperson insisted the plot had been tackled responsibly, with the production team carrying out thorough research beforehand. “‘Emmerdale’ has a long track record of tackling difficult and topical storylines and the unprovoked acid attack upon Ross is another example of this,” they said. “We take our responsibility seriously when portraying what happens in these circumstances. Consequently, the storyline was researched thoroughly with medical experts at Pinderfields Hospital. “For the sequence following Ross’s attack we adhered carefully to the NHS guidelines about how to help people who are the victim of an acid attack. “We also specifically researched this story with one particular victim who felt it important to share what happened to him with the ‘Emmerdale’ production team.” The comments echoed those made by actor Michael Parr, who recently told Digital Spy: “It’s a big responsibility and one that I was very nervous about taking on. I know it’s a reality for some people and it’s so important to get it right and do the story justice. “The ‘Emmerdale’ team have done extensive research and we really want to raise awareness of the devastating consequences an attack like this has on a person’s life.” The storyline comes after the London’s Metropolitan Police released statistics in November last year that revealed the number of acid attacks in the UK had surged by more than 500% between 2012 and 2016. Just 73 were recorded in 2012; four years later, they hit a high of 469.