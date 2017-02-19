The start of Emmerdale’s Robron wedding is less than 24 hours away, and we can now reveal these new pictures, which show Aaron Dingle’s somewhat unorthodox journey to the ceremony.
The big day is a surprise for Aaron, but getting him to the Woolpack for the big moment won’t be easy for Robert Sugden, which is when Cain Dingle steps in.
As these snaps show, Aaron ends up in the boot of Cain’s car, but will Robert get him down the aisle in time?
Other snaps from the week’s episodes show that Robron do end up in the venue, but everything will come to a halt when police suddenly arrive in the Woolpack.
Can the couple get things back on track? And by the time this kiss (see below) happens, will they be husband and husband?
Either way, the week will end in sadness for the pair, as we already know that Aaron is going to be sentenced to twelve months in prison.
While bosses are keeping tight-lipped on exactly what takes place, we did have the chance to grill Danny Miller and Ryan Hawley, who shared their thoughts on the episodes, while ‘Emmerdale’ producer Iain MacLeod admitted he’s been feeling pressure to get it right from fans.
These scenes air from Monday 20 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.