Aaron Dingle is going to find himself in hot water in ‘Emmerdale’, after a physical altercation with Finn Barton’s ex-boyfriend Kasim Sabet.

Finn hasn’t dealt with his break-up very well, and next week’s episodes will see him going to extreme lengths in a bid to win him back.

ITV Pictures Finn has failed to take no for an answer from Kasim

Finn tries numerous methods, but it all becomes too much when he starts spending time with Kasim’s father, in a bid to impress him.

Determined to prove himself in front of his father, Kasim then shoves Finn, explaining (again) why he doesn’t want to be with him… And this where Aaron comes in.

Viewers will see Danny Miller’s character - who is already in a rage following yet another argument with Robert Sugden - physically attack Kasim.

ITV Pictures Nooo!

As if the fight itself isn’t bad enough, police will then arrive at the Woolpack to arrest him. Could he be heading back to prison?

Things haven’t been quite so great for Robron recently, and their arguments are still centered around the troublesome Rebecca White.

There’s still a wedding to look forward to, though, and the couple’s big day was teased by the soap’s executive producer Iain MacLeod last year.

“It’s really heartbreaking. It’s big, emotionally, in keeping with their characters,” he told us. “I don’t think anyone is expecting girls and show tunes, it’s quite raw and honest.”

These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes air from Monday 16 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

