According to The Sun, stars Jonathan Wrather (Pierce Harris), John Mcardle (Ronnie Hale), Louise Marwood (Chrissie White) and Thomas Atkinson (Lachlan White) will all leave the soap over the coming months.

Four more actors have reportedly quit ‘Emmerdale’ , following a spate of other departures.

A source told the paper: “The cast of ‘Emmerdale’ are starting to feel concerned for the show’s future as one by one all of the regulars are leaving.

“There’s a real feeling of worry over the direction ‘Emmerdale’ is taking.”

A show spokesperson refused to be drawn on the reports, telling HuffPost UK: “We do not comment on storyline speculation or actors contracts.”

They added to Digital Spy: “As happens on long running dramas like ‘Emmerdale’, stories reach hugely dramatic cliffhangers and it sometimes means the departure of certain characters.

“We don’t like to spoil storylines for our viewers so won’t be confirming which characters will be leaving the programme. However, we have some very dramatic and entertaining plots in the coming months which will keep everyone hooked.”

Pierce will apparently leave the village after getting his comeuppance for raping wife Rhona Goskirk, while Ronnie’s exit will come after his on-screen lover Lawrence White - played by John Bowe - is killed off.

Lawrence’s on-screen daughter and grandson, Chrissie and Lachlan, will also bow out in the aftermath.

Their exits brings the total count of actors who have announced their departure in the last year to 10.