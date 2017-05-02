The actor, who plays Adam Barton on the ITV soap, is set to earn £100,000 after taking up an offer to star in pantomime this Christmas.

Adam Thomas is reportedly leaving ‘Emmerdale’ to take up a lucrative panto role, after bosses issued him with an ultimatum.

The Sun has claimed producers rejected his request to juggle the stage role with his ‘Emmerdale’ commitments due to the long break he had last year to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, forcing him to chose between the two.

A source told the paper he decided to go with the panto role, adding: “It’s a great payday for him and he’s a popular character on ‘Emmerdale’, so the bosses had to let him make his decision in the hope he may come back in the future.”

Adam - the brother of former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas - previously denied reports he was leaving to launch his own chat show back in March, posting on Twitter: “Don’t believe everything you read people.”

An Emmerdale spokesperson was not drawn on the latest reports when contacted by HuffPost UK, stating: “We never comment on cast contracts.”