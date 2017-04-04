Obviously one key question is whether Ashley’s wife Laurel will turn to alcohol, as she has experienced substance abuse battles in the past.

Friday’s (7 April) ‘Emmerdale’ is set to be an emotional watch, as Ashley Thomas dies following a long battle with dementia , and we can now reveal what is ahead for the family he leaves behind.

Speaking at a press event, actress Charlotte Bellamy admitted that a relapse would be “the fear” for her character.

“I imagine the audience will be thinking that as well, but she does have a family to look after,” she told The Huffington Post UK and other reporters. “And she has in a way prepared herself, but the pressure’s on.

“The children are going to be her focus, and Sandy [Ashley’s dad] as well, so she’s just going to have to soldier on.”

There’s also the question of whether she’ll find love again and while it does admittedly seem a little too soon to be asking this, it is Soapland after all.

Unsure of what lies ahead in a romantic sense, Charlotte said: “It is continuing drama isn’t it? But... I have no idea. I’ll do what I’m told!

“Laurel’s a survivor isn’t she? So she’ll… I’m sure they’ll leave her alone for a bit but who knows?

“It’s been such a journey and I feel a bit bereft actually, but of course, the story carries on and there’s still lots to come as well, without giving anything away.”