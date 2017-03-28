The two have discovered new sides to each other in recent weeks, with vicar Harriet covering for Cain as he’s illegitimately raised money to help Debbie’s daughter Sarah.

‘Emmerdale’ fans got a shock on Tuesday (28 March) night, when Cain Dingle and Harriet Finch shared a kiss, and the actors who play the characters have now revealed how the storyline will develop.

And on Tuesday, the newfound respect turned to passion… but will it last?

Addressing what her character will do next, Katherine Dow Blyton, who plays Harriet, says: “I think she’s definitely going to keep her wits about her, especially after all the phone business, she doesn’t want to think she’s being used so she’s going to take a while to think about it but obviously there’s a massive attraction there, and part of her wants to just go for it.

“I think there’ll be a lot of guilt and i think she will be very concerned about Moira finding out.”

While it may not last long, Katherine has the perfect couple name for the pair: “Charriet”. We love it.

Jeff Hordley, who stars as Cain, adds: “It might just be a little one off kiss…. Anyway who really has a future with Cain? He’s not exactly predictable.”

“When I first heard it was going to be the vicar I thought it was an odd coupling but when the scripts came, you could see the dynamic between them,” he continues. “It really works and it’s quite fun and it’s quite cheeky and I think it’s an interesting dalliance.”

