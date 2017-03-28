All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/03/2017 19:32 BST

    ‘Emmerdale’ Spoilers: Cain Dingle And Harriet Finch Actors Reveal What’s Ahead After *That* Kiss

    And yes, they've already thought of the *best* couple name.

    ‘Emmerdale’ fans got a shock on Tuesday (28 March) night, when Cain Dingle and Harriet Finch shared a kiss, and the actors who play the characters have now revealed how the storyline will develop.

    The two have discovered new sides to each other in recent weeks, with vicar Harriet covering for Cain as he’s illegitimately raised money to help Debbie’s daughter Sarah.

    ITV Pictures
    We still can't believe this actually happened 

    And on Tuesday, the newfound respect turned to passion… but will it last?

    Addressing what her character will do next, Katherine Dow Blyton, who plays Harriet, says: “I think she’s definitely going to keep her wits about her, especially after all the phone business, she doesn’t want to think she’s being used so she’s going to take a while to think about it but obviously there’s a massive attraction there, and part of her wants to just go for it.

    “I think there’ll be a lot of guilt and i think she will be very concerned about Moira finding out.”

    While it may not last long, Katherine has the perfect couple name for the pair: “Charriet”. We love it.

    Jeff Hordley, who stars as Cain, adds: “It might just be a little one off kiss….  Anyway who really has a future with Cain? He’s not exactly predictable.”

    “When I first heard it was going to be the vicar I thought it was an odd coupling but when the scripts came, you could see the dynamic between them,” he continues. “It really works and it’s quite fun and it’s quite cheeky and I think it’s an interesting dalliance.”

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Soapland's Most Unexpected Odd Couples
    MORE: uk soapssoap spoilersemmerdaleemmerdale spoilersJeff HordleyCain Dingle

    Conversations