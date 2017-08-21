Viewers saw Kerry discover that Daz has fallen on hard times and is now sleeping rough, and HuffPost UK can confirm that this won’t be the last time we see him.

Following Coronation Street’s Andy Carver bombshell , it was time for ‘Emmerdale’ fans to get a shock on Monday (21 August) night when Daz Spencer made a comeback.

Naturally, many fans took to Twitter after the scenes aired:

Wow. Daz Spencer has changed a lot since we last saw him. #Emmerdale

Daz was last spotted in the Dales back in 2014, when he was forced out of the village by his furious brother, Dan, who was less-than-impressed to find his sibling had been scamming his pals.

Daz also made a move on Kerry, so we can’t imagine Dan is going to be delighted to see him again. What does the future hold for the trio? Watch this space…

