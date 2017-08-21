Following Coronation Street’s Andy Carver bombshell, it was time for ‘Emmerdale’ fans to get a shock on Monday (21 August) night when Daz Spencer made a comeback.
Viewers saw Kerry discover that Daz has fallen on hard times and is now sleeping rough, and HuffPost UK can confirm that this won’t be the last time we see him.
Naturally, many fans took to Twitter after the scenes aired:
Daz was last spotted in the Dales back in 2014, when he was forced out of the village by his furious brother, Dan, who was less-than-impressed to find his sibling had been scamming his pals.
Daz also made a move on Kerry, so we can’t imagine Dan is going to be delighted to see him again. What does the future hold for the trio? Watch this space…
-
BBC/Huffington Post UK
Wrongly convicted for murder, with nobody on his side, a jailed Max Branning is in turmoil. As prison life grinds him down, Max realises he needs a plan and reaches out to the one woman capable of helping him: Tanya. But will she respond to his cry for help? Or will she just turn up and ask how Adam is instead?
-
ITV/Huffington Post UK
Life on’t cobbles isn’t always easy, and everyone deserves a break every so often. When Norris Cole, Rita Sullivan and Emily Bishop spot an offer for a beach break with Warner’s, it’s a prospect too good to turn down. Cue more than a few ‘99s and a touch of seaside sauciness.
-
ITV/Huffington Post UK
After spotting the chance to fake her death in the Dales, Valerie Pollard embarks on new adventures. Everything Chelsea Handler can do, she does better. Who needs Silicon Valley when you can travel into Space?
-
Network 10/Huff Post UK
Ramsey Street may seen like one of the most idyllic residences Down Under - well, Lassiter’s explosion aside - but as the clock ticks past sunset, everything changes. The polite neighbourhood barbecues and council meetings are out, and wild parties are in. You’ll never look at Dr Karl in the same way again.
-
ITV/NBC
Move over, Ann Perkins. Leslie Knope has a new BFF. Yes, it’s her running mate for 2020’s presidential race, Sally Webster. It’ll obviously take someone serious about politics, with experience in local government, to defeat Kanye West. With this in mind, the formidable duo embark on their bid for the Oval Office.