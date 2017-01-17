The exact details of the plot are currently under wraps, but the move certainly suggests that the youngster will have a sizeable part to play in whatever is about to happen.

‘Emmerdale’ have confirmed that they have recast the role of Debbie Dingle’s daughter Sarah, bringing in an older actress for an upcoming storyline.

Sophia Amber Moore has portrayed Charley Webb’s on-screen child since 2007, but a spokesperson for the show has now told Metro: “Due to the nature of the storyline the character of Sarah Sugden has been recast for an older actress. The role will now be played by Katie Hill.”

Viewers will see Debbie make a turbulent return to the Dales next week, when she arrives back in the village while on the run with her two kids.

The children will be left at the Dingles’ house, with Sam, when two violent men burst in looking for Debbie.

A hostage situation will then develop, when the men realise they have collateral in the form of the kids, and Debbie soon receives a message demanding money.

A lot has gone on in the time since Debbie left the village, after finding out her boyfriend Ross Barton was responsible for shooting Robert Sugden.

