Viewers will see Charley Webb’s character arrive, on the run , with her two children and it’s not long before trouble catches up with her.

Debbie Dingle is set to find herself right in the middle of the action in ‘Emmerdale’ , just moments after returning to the village.

Two troublesome thugs will arrive, demanding something from Debbie, unaware that they’ll also have Cain Dingle and Ross Barton to deal with.

With the children safe at the Dingles, the trio face up to the violent men - but can they see them off? And why are they tailing Debbie?

Details of what will happen to Debbie and her young children are being kept under wraps, but bosses have confirmed that the role of youngster Sarah has been recast, with an older child actress being recruited “due to the nature of an upcoming storyline”.

A lot has gone on in the months since Debbie turned her back on the Dales, after finding out her boyfriend Ross Barton was responsible for shooting Robert Sugden, and she has plenty of catching up to do.

These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes air on Tuesday 24 January. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.