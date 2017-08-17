ITV Gillian joined the cast in 2015

Producer Iain MacLeod has now hinted at what’s in store for Emma’s final few episodes, referencing everyone’s favourite GCSE English Literature book in the process. He told TV Times: “There’s a character in John Steinbeck’s classic novel ‘Of Mice and Men’ called Lennie, who loves mice so much he keep squashing them – and I feel that Emma is like that. “She’s got this pathological need to squeeze everything she loves so hard that it ends up dying on her. “That trait will come back poignantly as part of her exit storyline.”

While Iain is yet to confirm when fans will get to see Emma’s exit, it seems likely that it will form part of this year’s October ‘super soap week’ drama. Iain previously revealed that the 2017 action will be “based around the storyline and events kicked off in the big week last year”, which saw James Barton die after being pushed off a bridge by Emma. “This year will be very different but equally exciting in many different aspects,” he teased. “There will be action sequences but the action will be focused on a much smaller group of characters. “It’s going to be intense and unmissable but I can’t divulge any more details at this stage.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

