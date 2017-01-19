‘Emmerdale’ bosses have unveiled plans for a storyline that’s sure to shock viewers, revealing that a female character is being killed off.
The news was teased on Twitter, as the soap’s account promised that a script line would be revealed if a tweet featuring a padlock image received 200 retweets.
Fans were understandably quick to share the post, and the line was then revealed:
“They tried to resuscitate her, but she was gone,” it reads. “There was nothing they could do…”
The post has sent viewers into a frenzy and many then shared their thoughts on who who we might saying farewell to:
2016 proved to be a big year for the soap. thanks to a series of dramatic storylines that resulted in multiple award wins.
While we are just weeks into 2017, a number of huge storylines are getting underway. Debbie Dingle will soon return to the Dales and there’s also the small matter of the Robron wedding, which is set to take place in a few months’ time.
