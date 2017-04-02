Lives are set to be lost when Lachlan White returns to ‘Emmerdale’, according to reports.
The youngest member of the White family got away with the attempted murder of his own grandfather last year, but went to jail for perverting the courts of justice.
According to the Mirror, he is now set to return, and will murder two characters: Lawrence White and Emma Barton.
While a representative for the soap has refused to comment on the speculation, a source tells the paper: “There’s going to be a lot of change afoot. It will be a proper ‘Emmerdale’ bloodbath.”
The publication adds that we will be bidding farewell to the two characters before Christmas.
Both Lawrence and Emma have been at the centre of a number of exciting storylines in recent years, and Gillian Kearney’s character still hasn’t been caught out for murdering her partner James.
There’s set to be heartbreak for ‘Emmerdale’ fans in the near future too, as Ashley Thomas will die next week.
The former vicar has been at the centre of an emotional dementia storyline, and sadly, it will all end in the coming episodes.
