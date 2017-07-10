A number of her co-stars are also about to put their time in the Dales behind them and it’s now being claimed that Nell will also make an exit.

Scarlett Archer, who plays Nell Fairfax, is reportedly set to leave ‘Emmerdale’ , a move that will make her the sixth star to be doing so.

A source is quoted as telling the Daily Star: “Scarlett came in as Nell for a very specific storyline. She was always leaving at the end of her current contract and viewers will not be disappointed with her exit.

“Nell’s departure will have a massive impact on Jai. He’s only just got his life back on track so her exit could well send him spiralling out of control once again.

“He’s managed to stay off drugs all these months but losing Nell could spark a relapse.”

A spokesperson for the show has responded to the rumours, stating (via Digital Spy) that they “don’t comment” in upcoming storylines.

Last week, unconfirmed reports that Jonathan Wrather (Pierce Harris), John Mcardle (Ronnie Hale), Louise Marwood (Chrissie White) and Thomas Atkinson (Lachlan White) will all leave the soap in the coming months emerged, while it’s already been confirmed that John Bowe (Lawrence White) is on the way out.

Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton) will also bow out in the near future, as will Adam Thomas, who plays Adam Barton.

