‘Emmerdale’ executive producer Iain MacLeod has teased viewers with the news there’s going to be a hunky new addition to the Dingle family in the coming months.

Iain has revealed that the Dingles will be taking centre stage in a new storyline later in the year, when an as-of-yet uncast “brooding” new character comes on the scene to shake things up.

The soap boss said (via the Mirror): “There’s a big story that will be rooted in the Dingle family that will require a sexy young thing to appear but I can’t say too much more.

“It’s a new, brooding male lead.”