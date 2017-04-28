‘Emmerdale’ executive producer Iain MacLeod has teased viewers with the news there’s going to be a hunky new addition to the Dingle family in the coming months.
Iain has revealed that the Dingles will be taking centre stage in a new storyline later in the year, when an as-of-yet uncast “brooding” new character comes on the scene to shake things up.
The soap boss said (via the Mirror): “There’s a big story that will be rooted in the Dingle family that will require a sexy young thing to appear but I can’t say too much more.
“It’s a new, brooding male lead.”
We’re not going to lie, we like the sound of that already.
The aforementioned “sexy young thing”, set to arrive in September, isn’t the only new character that Iain wants to introduce, though, and he recently revealed that he was keen to bring something a bit alternative to the village.
When asked about how he’d like to change things in the Dales, he said earlier this month that a character “covered head to toe in tattoos and body piercings” is next on the agenda.
He said: “It’s not something I have discussed with anybody but that’s a character you don’t often see in soaps - somebody quite alternative would be interesting, firstly to shake up people’s preconceptions of that kind of subculture and secondly, it’s just something different visually and quite striking.”
Away from the new kids on the block, the Dales’ existing characters are involved in some pretty heavy storylines right now, with soap fans left divided earlier this week over a rape scene involving Rhona and Pierce on their wedding day.