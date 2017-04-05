During his time in charge of the soap, Iain has introduced a number of new faces - including a recast of Faith Dingle - but it seems he has plans for more.

‘Emmerdale’ boss Iain MacLeod has shared his hopes to introduce someone a little different to the village, revealing that he’d love to see someone “quite alternative” calling the Dales home.

Speaking at a press event, he told reporters: “Oddly enough, I’ve been saying I’d really like to see a character that is covered head to toe in tattoos and body piercings - I’ve no idea why.

“It’s not something I have discussed with anybody but that’s a character you don’t often see in soaps - somebody quite alternative would be interesting, firstly to shake up people’s preconceptions of that kind of subculture and secondly, it’s just something different visually and quite striking.”

Quite frankly, we’re into it.

The coming episodes of ‘Emmerdale’ will be a tough watch for fans, as Ashley Thomas is set to die, more than 12 months after his early onset dementia diagnosis.

Friday’s (7 April) episode will see the former vicar lose his life, after spending his final moments surrounded by his family and friends, and Iain recently explained why he felt it was important to make sure the death was not “sensationalised” in any way.

Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.