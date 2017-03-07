More 150 ‘Emmerdale’ viewers have complained to Ofcom, following scenes aired during Monday (6 March) night’s episode.
Aaron Dingle’s prison struggles currently form one of the soap’s main storylines, and the most recent episode saw him suffer a violent beating, in the same cell in which his father ended his life.
Digital Spy has now revealed that 180 people contacted the broadcasting watchdog, who will assess each one before deciding if an investigation is necessary.
An ITV spokesperson has already issued a swift response and told the website: “The threat of violence towards Aaron Dingle was signposted both before and during last night’s episode, which included a pre-transmission warning of scenes some viewers might find upsetting.
“The issue of violence in prisons is a real and highly topical one, and many viewers have praised the storyline for highlighting the homophobia some people face within the criminal justice system.
“The actual violence shown towards Aaron was however carefully judged and suitably limited, given the scheduling of the programme.”
Robron fans saw Aaron sentenced to 12 months in prison shortly after marrying Robert Sugden, and the pair are set to be at the centre of the soap action in the coming months.
Speaking earlier this year, soap boss Iain MacLeod told The Huffington Post UK that plans for a standalone Aaron episode are in the works, while viewers are currently doing their best to process the fact Robert may be unfaithful to his husband.
