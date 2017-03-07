More 150 ‘Emmerdale’ viewers have complained to Ofcom, following scenes aired during Monday (6 March) night’s episode.

Aaron Dingle’s prison struggles currently form one of the soap’s main storylines, and the most recent episode saw him suffer a violent beating, in the same cell in which his father ended his life.

Digital Spy has now revealed that 180 people contacted the broadcasting watchdog, who will assess each one before deciding if an investigation is necessary.