Soap actor Jonathan Wrather has assured ‘Emmerdale’ fans that there will be consequences for his character’s actions.

Jonathan plays Pierce Harris in the soap, whose actions towards his wife Rhona Goskirk took an abusive turn earlier this year, including a much-talked about rape scene.

While Rhona has since told the rest of the village about what her husband subjected her to, it’s been revealed that Pierce is set to twist the truth to try and protect himself.

However, Jonathan has insisted that his character will face “retributions” for his character’s horrific actions.