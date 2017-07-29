‘Emmerdale’ fans have taken to Twitter to share their relief after Friday’s (28 July) episode, which saw Pierce Harris found guilty of rape. Pierce’s trial has made for tense viewing and fans have seen his wife Rhona Goskirk bravely stand up on court and recall the sexual assault he subjected her to.

ITV Pictures Pierce was handed a five year prison sentence

However, it wasn’t all smooth-sailing and Marlon Dingle’s shaky testimony, along with the fact Vanessa Woodfield lied to the court, and many viewers worried justice would not be served. Thankfully, the jury saw through Pierce and he was handed a 5 year sentence after being found guilty, which left many viewers breathing a sigh of relief:

Such a traumatic watch. Many tears shed. All down to the brilliant acting, direction & story telling. Emmerdale rules 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Joanne Gailor (@JoanneGailor) July 29, 2017

Justice at last And a big YES to Cain and Moira together #Emmerdale — Dilly Castle (@castle_dilly) July 29, 2017

Once again perfectly acted portrayed and sensitively done! Let's hope this gives victims confidence to report these monsters. Well done — Darren Gibson (@Darrengibson72) July 29, 2017

The coming weeks will now see Rhona trying to get her life on back on track, but sadly, that task will not be easy. Zoe Henry, who plays Rhona, has opened up about how her character’s reaction will not be an entirely joyous one.

ITV Pictures Rhona gave evidence against her husband

“There’s a numbness and an emptiness that overwhelms Rhona at that point [when they’re all back in the village with loved ones],” she explained. “It’s kind of not the reaction that she would have imagined she would have. “This has been so enormous and so exhausting that what comes is tears and overwhelming sadness because, at the end of the day, she did love Pierce and she’s now left in the situation where she’s not the woman that she was and she’s married to a man who abused her. Her life is in tatters.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.