Fans hoping that a reunion could be on the cards for Emmerdale’s Paddy Kirk and Rhona Goskirk will be given a glimmer of hope next week, when the couple share a kiss. It all happens on the day their official divorce papers come through, when - with her boyfriend Pierce having done a disappearing act - the former couple decide to go for a drink in The Woolpack.

ITV Pictures Paddy and Rhona

While Rhona knows Pierce isn’t really at the conference he has pretended to go to, she has no idea that it’s actually the anniversary of his wife Tess’s death, and the next day, when she asks if where he was, he turns the tables on her. With Pierce angry at her, Rhona tries to come up with a plan to make him feel better, and tells him it might a good time to propose again.

ITV Pictures Pierce has already proposed once

A delighted Pierce then gets down on one knee and Rhona says yes - but will she tell him about her secret kiss with Paddy? Rhona could be set for more problems though, as when the couple begin to share the happy news with your close friends, Vanessa becomes concerned and questions why they’re moving so fast - totally unaware that Pierce can hear their whole conversation

ITV Pictures Will Rhona and Paddy's secret come out?

In early January, ‘Emmerdale’ aired a shock scene that saw Pierce rape his partner Rhona, and in the weeks since their storyline has progressed slowly, with his controlling behaviour gradually getting worse. At present, Rhona is yet to tell anyone about what happened. These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes air from Monday 13 February. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.