Emmerdale’s Rhona Goskirk is set to be the victim of an attack, when she is raped by her new husband, Pierce Harris, on their wedding day.

In recent months, viewers have seen Pierce’s darker side and the incident will leave Rhona reeling, and struggling to accept the truth about her partner.

ITV Pictures The wedding gets off to a rocky start

The wedding will take place next week (from Monday 24 April), and after a few shaky moments, the couple will be all smiles as they tie the knot.

However, as the wedding party continues at the Woolpack, Pierce takes Rhona back to their home, and after carrying her over the threshold, pushes her to the floor.

ITV Pictures Pierce will attack Rhona shortly after they say their vows

Zoe Henry’s character will then be seen flinching in horror as Pierce steps past her, before trying to manipulate the truth about the rape.

Desperate to escape, Rhona does her best to get away from her new husband - but will she manage it?

These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes air from Monday 24 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999 Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898

