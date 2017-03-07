Robron fans, we’re afraid we’ve got some bad news, and there’s no way to explain this easily… Robert Sugden is going to try and kiss Rebecca White. Last week, ‘Emmerdale’ bosses may have appeared to reassure Robron lovers that disaster isn’t on the horizon for the pair, but we can now reveal that Robert will have a bit too much to drink and make a play for Rebecca.

ITV Pictures Nooooo!

It all begins when Robert realises his husband Aaron Dingle is use drugs behind bars, and as the couple argue, Aaron tells Robert he’s no use to him. A dejected Robert then hits the bottle, swigging whisky and trashing his room, before texting Rebecca. Despite the fact she’s on a date with Ross, Rebecca arrives at Robert’s cottage, where he tries to kiss her. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as she rejects him, but we reckon the news still isn’t going to go down too well.

ITV Pictures Aaron hasn't lent on Robert for support

When reports claiming that Robert might be unfaithful began circulating, many fans took to Twitter to share their outrage. The soap’s official Twitter account then addressed the claims, posting: “RE: #Robron storyline - the course of true love never did run smooth. Stick with us, there’s more to come.” All we can say is, watch this space… These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes air from Monday 13 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.