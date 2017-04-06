‘Emmerdale’ fans can breathe a sigh of relief, with soap boss Iain MacLeod insisting that Robron are going to go the distance.
It’s fair to say that the fan-favourites’ marriage hasn’t exactly got off to the easiest of starts, what with Aaron Dingle currently serving time in prison, and Robert Sugden cheating on his new husband with his ex-girlfriend on the outside.
But while fans have been passionate (scarily so, depending on who you ask) in their pleas for the couple to stay together, the show’s executive producer has now insisted that while the course of true love never did run smooth, viewers shouldn’t expect a split any time soon.
Speaking to Metro, Iain said: “There will be more bumps, thrills and spills along the way but yeah, my view is that they individually and collectively meant the vows that they said in that wedding episode
“But it’s never going to be a straight road with those guys; it’s going to be bumpy and tricky but ultimately they will definitely make it out the other side.”
Earlier this year, an ‘Emmerdale’ spokesperson was forced to speak out when fans reacted angrily to the news that Rob was going to cheat on his new husband, reminding them that in the world of soap, things don’t always go the way you expect.
When the scenes finally aired, one ‘Emmerdale’ storyline was eventually pushed to delete their Twitter account, when angry fans complained that Rob’s extra-marital dalliance with his ex-girlfriend was portraying bisexuality in a negative light.