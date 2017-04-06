‘Emmerdale’ fans can breathe a sigh of relief, with soap boss Iain MacLeod insisting that Robron are going to go the distance.

It’s fair to say that the fan-favourites’ marriage hasn’t exactly got off to the easiest of starts, what with Aaron Dingle currently serving time in prison, and Robert Sugden cheating on his new husband with his ex-girlfriend on the outside.

But while fans have been passionate (scarily so, depending on who you ask) in their pleas for the couple to stay together, the show’s executive producer has now insisted that while the course of true love never did run smooth, viewers shouldn’t expect a split any time soon.