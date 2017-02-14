It’s time to dust off those hats and have the confetti at the ready ‘Emmerdale’ fans - the Robron wedding is finally here.

It’s actually only been a few months since Robert Sugden popped the question to Aaron Dingle, but for fans of the couple, the wait has seemed like an age.

It’s for this reason that we’re delighted to be able to reveal the first pictures from the big day, which will start next Monday (20 February), but this is Soapland, so the question is: Will everything go to plan?