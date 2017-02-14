It’s time to dust off those hats and have the confetti at the ready ‘Emmerdale’ fans - the Robron wedding is finally here.
It’s actually only been a few months since Robert Sugden popped the question to Aaron Dingle, but for fans of the couple, the wait has seemed like an age.
It’s for this reason that we’re delighted to be able to reveal the first pictures from the big day, which will start next Monday (20 February), but this is Soapland, so the question is: Will everything go to plan?
It’s Robert who masterminds the wedding, deciding to throw a surprise bash for his partner, but getting Aaron to the Woolpack, for the ceremony, begins to prove difficult.
Paddy Kirk isn’t too keen on the pair getting hitched, so he’s little help, and in the end, Cain steps in (with some typically heavy-handed tactics) to get the groom to the venue.
The villagers excitedly decorate the pub and when Danny Miller’s character discovers what’s happening, he’s totally delighted.
But, as the pair prepare to say their vows, police burst in and it looks like they might to get to say them after all.
Will the pair end the week as a married couple? Watch this space, and see all the pictures from the wedding episodes below…