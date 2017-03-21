Emmerdale’s Ashley Thomas is, once again, going to be at the centre of the action in the coming weeks, but he won’t be the only village resident facing drama. In recent episodes, viewers have seen Ashley’s health go from bad to worse, and to top it all off, he’ll go missing this week. We can now reveal that while Ashley is found safe, the closing days of the month will bring more drama for the Thomas family, while elsewhere in the Dales, Harriet Finch, Jai Sharma and Faith Dingle will also be forced to face up to a number of issues.

ITV Pictures How will Laurel cope?

It can be tough to keep up with everything that’s about to happen, but don’t panic - we’ve got your covered. These twists and turns will all take place from Monday 27 March, so for everything else that’s happening, check out our dedicated ‘Emmerdale’ news and spoilers page here. So, here’s everything you need to know… Things might get better between Chas and Faith Dingle

ITV Pictures Lucy Pargeter's character will soon leave, as the actress takes maternity leave

Chas and her mum haven’t exactly done a good job of building bridges, and next week’s episodes will see Debbie intervene, and attempt to force the duo to have a heart-to-heart. Once alone, Faith and Chas do not hold back, but they will begin to understand each other better. Sadly, when Chas goes in for a hug at the end of her chat, Faith pulls away. Will they ever put their differences aside? Watch this space… Ashley Thomas is in serious danger

ITV Pictures Bob's visit begins well

After another rocky week, Ashley is set to fall ill at the care home, and alarms visitor Bob Hope when he starts coughing up blood. Ashley’s illness comes just after his son Arthur has been unwell, and viewers will have to wait and see whether young Arthur blames himself, and how Ashley’s ill-health affects the whole Thomas family. Harriet will be left stunned by Cain Dingle

ITV Pictures Surely she won't get involved in the scam...?

Vicar Harriet is determined to stop Cain from stealing a bag of phones, but begins to feel conflicted when she spots him sharing a tender moment with Debbie, realising the amount of pressure the family is under. When she later confronts him, Cain has an interesting offer to make - but how will Harriet respond? Jai Sharma remembers Holly Barton

ITV Pictures Jai is still processing Holly's death

Holly will be at the forefront of Jai’s mind when he meets Nell, a young woman, at an NA meeting. Things between the pair get off to a rocky start when Nell steals Jai’s wallet, and while she does later apologise, he’ll remain unsure about whether she should be trusted. These ‘Emmerdale’ scenes air from Monday 27 March. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.