Former ‘Emmerdale’ veteran Deena Payne has admitted that she’d have liked her character, Viv Hope, to have had made a more dramatic exit.

The soap star made her last appearance as the iconic Viv in 2011, with her final episode seeing the character drink a little too much wine before falling asleep on the sofa.

Viv subsequently died, having not been able to escape a fire that broke out while she slept.