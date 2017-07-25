All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    25/07/2017 12:37 BST

    ‘Emmerdale’: Viv Hope Actress Deena Payne Admits She’d Have Liked A More Dramatic Exit

    She's branded her exit a 'damp squib'.

    Former ‘Emmerdale’ veteran Deena Payne has admitted that she’d have liked her character, Viv Hope, to have had made a more dramatic exit.

    The soap star made her last appearance as the iconic Viv in 2011, with her final episode seeing the character drink a little too much wine before falling asleep on the sofa.

    Viv subsequently died, having not been able to escape a fire that broke out while she slept.

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Viv snoozed through her final minutes 

    Her funeral was then held off-screen, and speaking on ‘Loose Women’, Deena conceded that she’d have preferred her character’s last moments to have gone a little differently.

    After labelling the exit a “damp squib”, she explained to the panel: “There was a little bit too much wine and all of a sudden, I was burnt to death. But there we are.”

    Stacey Solomon then asked if Deena would have liked a “bigger, more dramatic ending”, to which she replied: “It would have been nice but I think it was… erm...

    “When you’ve worked [in a soap] and you’ve ridden the waves for say 18 years, it’s quite nice to actually be remembered for your exit… Which I will be, because I didn’t even shout ‘help’.”

    Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Deena on 'Loose Women'

    When quizzed on what she would have liked, Deena said: “A nice build-up to something, like John [Middleton, who played Ashley Thomas] had. Something topical.”

    Deena isn’t the first star to admit feeling displeased by her on-screen departure.

    Former ‘EastEnders’ actor Danny-Boy Hatchard recently revealed similar sentiments, claiming he felt the soap’s producer “brushed off” his character’s mental health issues.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    'Emmerdale': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktv uk soapsdaytime tvemmerdaleLoose Womendeena payne

    Conversations