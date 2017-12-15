Fans of the ITV soap saw Moria push Emma from the top of a viaduct in flashback scenes on Thursday (14 December) night, bringing an end to the ‘whodunnit?’ storyline.

‘Emmerdale’ star Natalie J Robb has spoken out about her future on the show, after her character Moria Barton was revealed as Emma Barton’s killer.

While murders don’t often go unpunished in soapland, it seems Moira is about to get away with her crime (for now anyway), as Natalie has signed a new deal with the soap.

Asked if she was worried if she would have to leave the show after being unmasked as the murderer, Natalie told Digital Spy: “They told me that wasn’t the case. If it happened, it is in the lap of the gods and there is nothing I can do.

“I have just signed for another year, so you have another year of me yet!”

Justifying how Moira will be able to stay in the village, she continued: “Robert Sugden has murdered, but he is still here.

“I was quite grateful to be involved with it, to be honest. When they described it to me, it hadn’t been written at that point. I enjoyed all the twists and turns and curveballs. It was nice to be part of that,” she added.