The moment an eight-year-old girl helped to deliver her baby sister after her mum suffered three miscarriages was caught on camera.

Brooke was three years old when her mum Kelsey Davis, from the US, surprised her with an ultrasound picture and explained she would soon be a big sister. Shortly after, Davis lost the baby and Brooke was absolutely heartbroken.

Davis had two more miscarriages in the following years, but went on to give birth to her second daughter Ellie in 2015 and Brooke watched everything.

Brooke still longed for a third sibling so was over the moon when Davis became pregnant again in 2017. At eight years old, Brooke wanted to witness her second birth.

“Brooke had asked to be there with us and it just seemed like the natural thing to do,” Davis told HuffPost UK. “Birth shouldn’t be a scary thing and she is very mature and understanding.”