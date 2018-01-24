The number of people in work has reached a record high amid strong demand for workers, although the real value of pay continues to decline, new figures show.

There were just over 32.2 million people in employment in the three months to November, an increase of 102,000 on the previous quarter and the biggest total since records began in 1971.

The UK’s employment rate is now at a joint record high of 75.3%, reported the Office for National Statistics (ONS).